Elks keep doing good for veterans and kids

It was about 11 years ago that Prescott Elks Lodge #330 Exalted Ruler Hershal Eaton was first joining the lodge known as the Mother Lodge of Arizona. Having been in fraternal organizations since the 1980s when he joined the Masons and the Shriners, a friend of his knew all the volunteer work he did and told him to take a look at the Elks, Eaton said.

“It’s a hard task, but I try my best to do what they call time management,” Eaton said.

At one point in time, the Elks Lodge was located in Prescott, right where the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center sits and was the first Elks Lodge in Arizona. Known as the Mother Lodge of Arizona, these days it has its home in Prescott Valley.

The Lodge is the meeting place for Boy Scout Troop #330, but that’s not all the organization does for kids. There’s the Christmas Party it puts on for kids in need as well as the Special Olympics for the kids with disabilities where about 100 children will come with their parents and bowl at the bowling alley next to the lodge, said Past Exalted Ruler, Clothe-A-Child Committee Chairman and Elks Tales Committee Chairman Dick Colvin.

Colvin said he got the idea for the Lodge to do Clothe-A-Child from the Shriners, an organization of which he is also a member. The Elks have been doing it for about 15 or 20 years and Eaton called it a fantastic program, noting how he loves it when the kids’ faces light up at all the clothes.

There’s the Most Valuable Scholarships too, which Eaton said he has awarded three. They are awarded to students who are at or near the top of their classes and active in their schools and community.

The Elks Lodge is even involved in drug awareness, Colvin said.

“Everywhere we can, when we’re dealing with these kids, we have these red ribbons that we give them that say ‘say no to drugs,” Covlin said. “We work closely with the cops and we recognize the gift certificates to the Officers of the Year in Prescott, Prescott Valley and the Sheriff’s Department.”

However, in addition to its work with kids, the organization does quite a bit with the veterans, Colvin said, noting that they are very important to the organization. Prescott Elks Lodge #330 puts on special dinners, for which about 15 or 20 veterans will show up, and Flag Day ceremonies.

Said ceremony is open to the veterans and the public, Eaton said, calling it one of the highlights of being in the organization.

“To see some of them able to stand, to see some of them in their mobile carriers and salute the flag and recite the pledge … it brings a tear to my eyes,” Eaton said, stating his father had a career in the military.



The Lodge is active with the Elks National Foundation as well, Colvin said. The foundation is the charitable arm of the Elks and funds more than 2,000 college students, promotes constructive and cooperative solutions to youth substance abuse, encourages youth to lead healthy lifestyles, supports local volunteers who provide care to hospitalized and homeless veterans and provides the Elks with means to support local community service and projects.

“Part of our payment, we have our dues, plus we have an additional amount that we have to pay that goes to the national foundation that supports them and all of the things that they do,” he said