HUSD works hard over the summer

While children were spending their summer vacation going on trips, hanging out with friends and just enjoying the lazy days, Humboldt Unified School District President Brian Letendre found that district was hard at work.

A department update by Assistant Superintendent James Bogner at the school board meeting on August 9 revealed where the district was in terms of personnel, student enrollment and summer maintenance.

“Sounds like a very busy summer that you had coordinating,” Letendre said to Bogner. “But glad to see some of those projects get done and be able to start moving forward on some of the capital that we’ve been waiting on.”

Bogner gave kudos to the school’s principals for beating the bushes and finding staff. The desire was to cast a wider net and as such, in addition to posting positions on the district website and Facebook page, they were posted to a variety of different websites including the Arizona Department of Education, Arizona Rural Schools and the American Association of School Personnel, Bogner said.

As of the first day of school, all of the open teaching positions had been filled with certified staff, Bogner said.

“We feel pretty good about that,” he said. “In addition, the Arizona Department of Education, given the shortage of teachers, they reissued emergency certificates. We didn’t have to use any of those this year.”

The district is also working with Prescott College and Rio Salado College to support seven interns in the system, helping them to acclimate to teaching and go through their academic preparation, Bogner said, adding the county has a program the district is taking advantage of to reimburse for part of their tuition.

There are also 23 classified positions open, including those for custodians, maintenance workers, aides and bus drivers, Bogner said, stating that six openings are for food service positions which are currently filled with substitutes.

“We continue to interview new applicants for those positions daily,” he said. “That’s where we are with staffing, we’ll continue to look at different ways of putting out the information about our jobs and our postings.”

When it comes to enrollment, due to the meeting taking place on the second day of school and having the knowledge that there are students still enrolling, any numbers polled would be inaccurate, Bogner said. As such, Bogner said he would wait until September to take a look at those numbers, but also said that what they currently seem to be trending similar to last year’s number.

As for maintenance, a lot of the schools had painting projects, Bogner said. However, since it would be difficult for the custodians to get to the deep cleaning if they focused on all the painting, some staff who worked less than 12 months were put together in a paint crew, he said. The crew was able to paint eight classrooms at Bradshaw Mountain High School, two classrooms at Bradshaw Middle School, a hallway and all the classrooms at Coyote Springs Middle School, the first floor hallways, student bathrooms and cafeteria at Glassford Hill Middle School, most of the hallways, the staff bathrooms and some of the student bathrooms at Granville Elementary school and all the hallways and all the classrooms in Building C at Liberty Traditional School, Bogner said.

“They were very busy,” Bogner said. “I’m happy to report that they got that job done under the budge that we projected and under the time frame that we projected to be done.”

Other maintenance projects included painting exterior trim on most of the buildings and roofing repairs, some of which are still in progress, at Humboldt Elementary School and Glassford Hill Middle School, a lot of parking lot work and refinishing the gymnasium floors at Bradshaw Mountain High School and Glassford Hill Middle School.

“A lot of things got done this summer to prolong the lifespan of some of our properties and make them look good,” Bogner said.