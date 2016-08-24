Letter: Good job Chief

Editor:

As a resident of Prescott Valley, and one who attended the grand opening in 1966, I wish to register my whole-hearted support of Chief Jarrell regarding his remarks as published in the Tribune.

First of all, he has a perfect right to express opinions which concern the tools he is given with which to perform the job that he was hired to do. In this case, enough money through sales tax to provide comprehensive policing.

Second, less tax is the all too familiar ploy of opportunist politicians (or wannabes) that they use to get elected. Once elected they cut services such as policing to accommodate the tax cuts. This is a downward spiral which ill serves, and in fact insults the electorate. Thank you Chief Jarrell for saying it like it is!

William B. White

Prescott Valley