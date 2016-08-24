Letter: Good job Pam

Editor:

I am writing to congratulate the Yavapai County Assessor, Pam Pearsall, and her entire staff on their ability to earn the Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration (CEAA) from the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO). They will be receiving this prestigious award on August 28, 2016 in Tampa, Florida at the IAAO’s annual meeting.

After I read the article by Sue Tone in the Courier on July 10, 2016, I wanted to find out just how important this Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration is to all of Yavapai County and to the state of Arizona. As it turns out, and I quote, “Recognition from IAAO through a Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration is the highest professional honor an assessment jurisdiction can obtain. Achieving the CEAA is not easy; if it were, it would have no value.”

Not only that, Yavapai County is the first and only jurisdiction in the entire State of Arizona to receive this award and is one of fewer than 1 percent of all jurisdictions in the world to do so. How great is that?

“IAAO’s Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration (CEAA) recognizes jurisdictions that utilize best appraisal and assessment practices in their offices. Since the program is directed at an entire jurisdiction rather than an individual, the requirement places a strong emphasis on teamwork and group achievement. Jurisdictions that earn this designation will demonstrate a high level of proficiency in the assessment and appraisal disciplines to both constituents and their peers.”

Another fact to point out is: This final report contained over several hundred pages and Yavapai County’s score was 4 points short of being perfect. “The IAAO has set high standards to achieve the CEAA and says an assessor’s office that is given this distinction must be “the elite of the assessment business.””

Earning this prestigious Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration is not only priceless but paramount! Assessor Pam Pearsall and her staff have put Yavapai County on the map! What you have accomplished speaks volumes as to you and your staffs’ commitment to excellence, dedication, hard work and your leadership is unquestionable.

I have to agree with the IAAO that excellence recognized is excellence realized.

Betty Bourgault

Prescott