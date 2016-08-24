Letter: Letter to Republicans

Editor:

This is a letter to other American Republicans. As a country we have endured Democratic policies and what they have done to the people of this country over the past eight years? I personally cannot afford another four years of lying, cheating, ignoring the will of the people and the Constitution of the United States. I supported the Bush presidential years even though (he was not my first choice) I feel mistakes were made.

Senator Flake is unhappy with the choice the American people have made. Please take your followers and join the Democratic Party. You’re not needed nor are your followers. We just need Republicans who want a change and a future. The rest of us devoted Republicans, let’s support Mr. Trump, Governor Pence and their advisers. Thank you for letting me give what I feel is a positive and honest view.

Sherrie Nace

Prescott Valley