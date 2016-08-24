Letter: Letter to Republicans

Letters to the editor in the Chino Valley Review or Prescott Valley Tribune

Letters to the editor in the Chino Valley Review or Prescott Valley Tribune

  • Originally Published: August 24, 2016 4 a.m.

    • Editor:

    This is a letter to other American Republicans. As a country we have endured Democratic policies and what they have done to the people of this country over the past eight years? I personally cannot afford another four years of lying, cheating, ignoring the will of the people and the Constitution of the United States. I supported the Bush presidential years even though (he was not my first choice) I feel mistakes were made.

    Senator Flake is unhappy with the choice the American people have made. Please take your followers and join the Democratic Party. You’re not needed nor are your followers. We just need Republicans who want a change and a future. The rest of us devoted Republicans, let’s support Mr. Trump, Governor Pence and their advisers. Thank you for letting me give what I feel is a positive and honest view.

    Sherrie Nace

    Prescott Valley

    More like this story

    Comments

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ