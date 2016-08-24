Letter: Support the Chief

Editor:

Recently we have been in the midst of another election cycle where we hear all kinds of opinions about the state of our community whether based on fact or fiction. It’s quite refreshing when someone speaks from the heart about something he intimately knows and feels passionate about.

A case in point is Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell. He made a commitment when he was appointed that he would impact the safety of our community by improving the police department in every way possible. In doing so, Chief Jarrell believes that the citizens of our community deserve to know the facts about the operation of the police department since it has received funding by a half cent sales tax specifically earmarked for public safety and enacted in January. As a result, he has become a target of criticism that is without question politically motivated.

This tactic is all too familiar during this election season where ideology and attacks seem to be the priority over any other consideration. When an elected official resorts to threatening a public figure like Chief Jerrell, it sets a tone in our community that is unacceptable. This is purely divisive and brings no positive benefit to our community.

Chief Jarrell has established a respected, professional and responsive public safety department in Prescott Valley and continues to have my full support and confidence.

Councilman Michael Whiting

Prescott Valley