Letter: Way to go Pam

Editor:

On the Yavapai College Campus not long ago I facilitated an adult educational class on how local government works. One of the many volunteer speakers was Pam Pearsall, our county tax assessor.

I was impressed by her presentation. She explained the complex tax assessment process with clarity and a thorough knowledge of the law. When she received the Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration from the IAAO, I was pleased, but not surprised.

Tax assessors are elected in our society. That makes them politicians, but that doesn’t mean they must bow to special interest as many politicians do. The process of assessing taxes is regulated by state law, but the evaluation of property is influenced by local conditions.

The assessor’s real job is to apply evaluations to every tax payer equally. If that is their goal then they are politicians acting as public servants. I believe Pam Pearsall is a public servant dedicated to fairness. She has proven that by eliminating inequities in county tax policy and by earning national recognition for her work.

Bill Johnstone

Prescott Valley