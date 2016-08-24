Letter: We don't need buses

Editor:

Recently Mary Dahl of Prescott Valley posted a letter “We need buses.” I suggest the need for buses for the poor and under employed be best served by Arizona promoting higher paying, sustainable industry moving to our area. Thereby, car pools and private ownership would soon follow. Even in high taxed Europe, when the economy improves people want private transportation; not public buses or trains.

The presentation for a PV transportation district and a mixed route bus system depended on a 90 percent tax from a local property tax and federal funds. Actually, quite an honest presentation funded by our taxes through the federal Department of Transportation.

Property taxes rise with the increased values and the “needs” of government entities. And a high sales tax went higher in PV for no real reason as the economy was increasing sales tax revenues dramatically before the tax increase by the PV council.

The more government takes; the less we have to spend on all of our family needs. This increased ratio of government vs. personal revenue is dangerous to our well being.

Transportation from government has a very high cost. Yes, a segment of our population needs low cost transportation and that door-to-door service is best provided by increasing funding for the NACOG voucher program. Prescott Valley is a proud contributor to that very efficient means tested program.

Instead of a new and growing government entity, let us be better neighbors and offer to drive those in real need.

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley