Obituary: Magdalene Marie Gruenhagen

  • Originally Published: August 24, 2016 6:50 a.m.

    • Magdalene Marie Gruenhagen, 76, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on Aug. 8, 2016. She was born in Coopersville, Michigan. Memorial services were held on Aug. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home.

