Obituary: Magdalene Marie Gruenhagen

Magdalene Marie Gruenhagen, 76, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on Aug. 8, 2016. She was born in Coopersville, Michigan. Memorial services were held on Aug. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home.
