Obituary: Mary Moseley

Mary Moseley of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 8, 2016. She was born in July of 1940 in Burlington, North Carolina. Memorial services were held on Aug. 20, at Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley.
