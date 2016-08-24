Phone books find a niche in the digital age

It used to be that if you wanted to look up someone’s phone number or find a specific business in a specific area, your only option was the phone book. There was one in every house, at least one in almost every business and phone booths usually had one attached to them.

These days though, a significant portion of the population have phones they can take with them at all times rather than a phone that stays in one place, said Arizona State University W. P. Carey School of Business Department of Marketing Chair Amy Ostrom.

Since those phones have the capabilities to search for anything that can be found in a phone book, the need for a physical book with all that information has shrunk.

“Consumer behavior around what people need has really changed,” Ostrom said, noting that people are going to do “what’s easiest for them to do.”

In this case, it’s whip out a phone and search rather than hunt for a cumbersome book and hope that whatever’s needed is listed.

However, just because the demand for phone books has shrunk, that doesn’t mean phone books have completely died out. Last month, Carole Thurman said she had been walking around her neighborhood for a couple weeks and has noticed quite a few phone books that had been delivered but hadn’t been picked up. The black bags they came in were starting to fall apart from the sun, she said.

The biggest demographic that is picking up those phone books and using them are the Baby Boomers, said David Lindsay, publisher of ACTIONPages.

“They are our most coveted demographic,” he said, adding that they have the highest net worth and are “the least inclined to do something themselves.”

Lindsay gave an example of a pipe breaking. With Millennials, they’d be more inclined to look up how to fix it and go about doing it themselves. With Baby Boomers though, they would rather look up a professional in the phone book and have them fix the pipe. Millennials still use phone books though, Lindsay said, clarifying that they just don’t do it as much as the older generation.

Phone books also remain a good medium to help small local businesses, Lindsay said. He also mentioned that looking information up in a phone book has certain advantages than looking online, such as the book never freezing or breaking.

“It has instant downloading when you turn a page,” he said, also stating the possibility of something found on the internet being a scam and due to the amount of verification that goes into phone book entries,“in the directory, nobody ever believes it’s a scam.”

Still though, even if there is a demographic of consumers who are picking up those delivered phone books, there is still a portion of the populace who aren’t picking them up and just leaving them outside.

Thurman gave the solution of contacting individual homeowners or building tenants and asking them if they’d like a phone book or not.

“If they say ‘yes, I would like a phone book,’ well here it is and that would save huge amounts of money,” Thurman said. “Just think of the savings, not to mention the litter. Who’s going to go around and pick up all these phone books laying on the ground?”