Prescott Valley Police report: Aug. 24, 2016

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Aug. 15 through 21: (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices)

Stolen vehicle, Florentine Road

Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

Theft, Highway 69

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Yavapai Road

Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

Disorderly, Sauter Drive

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Criminal damage, Las Palmas Drive

Theft, Highway 69

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, StoneRidge Drive

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Windsong Drive

Non-injury accident, Santa Fe Loop

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Fight, Nace Lane

Criminal damage, Nace Lane

Burglary, Bobcat Trail

Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Highway 69

Theft, Florentine Road

Injury accident, Highway 69

Open door/window, Truwood Drive

Burglary, Lodgepole Court

Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Suspicious act, Bevey Circle

Criminal damage, Windsong Drive

Injury accident, Meadowlark Drive

Domestic, Kachina Place

Burglary, Manley Court

Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

Criminal damage, Civic Circle

Shots fired, Civic Circle