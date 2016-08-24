PV Councilman wants to fire police chief

Tuesday's election
Early voting
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 to be counted.
Drop-off locations:
Prescott Valley, Civic Center
Dewey-Humboldt, Town Hall
Prescott Valley voting centers
Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main Street
Robert Road Baptist Church, 5100 N. Robert Road
Central Yavapai Regional Training Center, 9601 E. Valley Road
Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dewey-Humboldt voting center
Gateway Baptist Church, 12900 Prescott Dells Ranch Road
Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the ballot
In addition to voting for federal, state and county offices, voters will decide Town Council elections and the Home Rule Option.
Prescott Valley Council candidates
(Select four)
Richard Anderson
Craig Arps
Charlotte Bradford
Joey Cilano
Martin Grossman
Mary Mallory
Sergio Montes
Lora Lee Nye
Kevin Trovini
Dewey-Humboldt
Mayoral candidates
(Select one)
Terry Nolan
Doug Treadway
Dewey-Humboldt
Council candidates
(Select three)
Lori Crofutt
John Hughes
Kevin Leonard
Dennis Repan
Denise Rogers
Amy Timmons
Victoria Wendt
Nancy Wright
Council candidates that receive more than 50 percent of the vote will be elected. If not enough candidates reach that threshold, then candidates advance to a run off in November’s general election.
Prescott Valley Councilmember Steve Marshall called on Police Chief Bryan Jarrell to be dismissed at the body’s Thursday, Aug. 18 meeting because of his comments in last week’s Tribune about next week’s election.
“In the state of Arizona, we have laws that prevent employees from trying to influence elections. We also have a town code that explicitly prohibits town employees from trying to influence the elections,” Marshall said.
He said that the candidates could “sue the town if they lose, because the police chief went in the paper and told people not to vote for them.”
Noting that he holds the same views toward taxes as the challengers, he said, “my police chief is telling me and the people of this town my views are dangerous.
“I believe in my heart that I have to ask that the police chief be fired.”
Jarrell is being criticized for comments he made in last week’s Tribune calling the challengers in this year’s Town Council race “ignorant” of the realities of government and policing, and saying that their stated plans to repeal the town’s half-cent sales tax would devastate the police department.
Jarrell said that, as things stand, with the town giving him the funding to add staff, he’s able to stay about even with the growing population.
“Granville is starting four new homes a week,” he said, and 108 new businesses began operation last year.
He’s also hired civilians who shoulder much of the burden that previously took up the time of the sworn officers and lets them get back on the street.
The problem, Jarrell said, is the challengers “are running on these platforms that are dangerous to the future and security of this town, as far as a safety perspective.”
The major problem he has with their platforms is their total objection to sales taxes.
“It scares me when I hear people saying … ‘the tax rates are too high, we’ve got to roll them back,’ because then all of us are going to suffer greatly,” he said.
Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said that, “There is a … violation of the town’s personnel rules and there’s been a disciplinary action.”
Marshall said that wasn’t enough.
“This is very big,” he said. “If something doesn’t happen, I’m going to drive to the attorney general’s office in Phoenix and I’m going to file a complaint myself.”
No action was taken at that meeting.
Jarrell said on Friday, Aug. 19, that he wasn’t campaigning “for or against any candidate.
“The only thing I am campaigning for is a safe community,” he said.
Four incumbents are running against five challengers for four seats on the council. Marshall is not running in this election.
Some of the challengers have not advocated repealing the half-cent sales tax increase that was approved last fall.
Councilmember Michael Whiting, who is also not up for reelection this year, wrote a letter in this week’s Tribune supporting Jarrell (Page 4).
Jarrell pointed to only one specific candiate, pointing to Joey Cilano’s claim that “we already pay the third-highest sales tax in the state.”
Prescott Valley is 39th out of 78 municipalities in Arizona.
Cilano said that he believes there is enough room in the town’s $82.2 million budget to ensure the police department has what it needs, but he did not specify where he would make cuts to other town services.
“If the council had given it a second look, then they could have found the money somewhere without increasing taxes,” Cilano said. “We need to have a new conversation about what everything is being spent on.”
Jarrell said repealing the half-cent sales tax would have an immediate impact on Jarrell’s department.
“If that were to happen, I would have to lay off 12 people the next day,” he said. “And we go back to being a strictly reactionary police department, with, many times, the inability to respond to simple, non-emergency type calls,” like minor traffic accidents.
But candidate Craig Arps said Jarrell was making an assumption.
“What he’s saying is false. None of the candidates have ever suggested cutting the police budget,” Arps said. “We want lower taxes, but it’s not accurate to say he would have to cut the police budget for that to happen.”
Arps said he was concerned that Jarrell was taking a political position.
“It’s not part of the police chief’s duties to be commenting on politics, especially elections that affect his office. It’s certainly not ethical and not professional …that’s not part of what we pay him to do.”
Councilmember Mary Mallory said on Friday, Aug. 19, “(Jarrell) is a good man. He didn’t do anything wrong. It’s really gone off the deep end.”
Arps read a statement from Cilano at Thursday’s meeting, calling for Mayor Harvey Skoog and the Town Council to issue a public reprimand and ensure such a violation never occurs again, which Arps said he wished to echo.
“We can’t have town employees trying to influence town elections, especially when that person is the one we entrust to uphold the rule of law,” Arps said. “We can’t have questions about the impartiality of our police chief.”
JustinCase 1 day, 23 hours ago
I spent 30 years protecting, getting injured, living night mares, solving murders trying to complete every thing with so little, I found I could accomplish just about everything with nothing. Prescott Valley is a great community comprised of a youthful growing population as well as an abundance of seniors looking for a great place to safely satisfy their senior years. Law Enforcement is most always on the short end of the stick when it comes to salaries and community appreciation. People feel they don't need so much security as crime is down-but they don't realize it is from the hard work of their police that crime is down and it will not stay down if the thumb of the law isn't constantly pressing on its ugly head. Chief Jarrell stuck his neck out by saying what he believes is correct based upon what he has seen and heard. Many a good Chiefs are lost this way to the communities detriment. Smart communities accept the wisdom and their city government will work with it. Politicians come and go as their promises, but sincere Chiefs constantly are vigilant in ways to make the community they serve better. Knock it off people, for once in this community, listen to the people that actually make your life better and not to all the political promises made today and gone tomorrow.
okiedoc 1 day, 10 hours ago
What measures were taken to edify the Chief that he made a huge mistake? Coming from Michigan, he probably believes like many from the East that we in Prescott Valley are rubes and numskulls.
JustinCase 1 day, 23 hours ago
Addendum: If your Police Chief knew a violent gang of thugs were on their way into the city with intentions to do harm but he needed the communities assistance to thwart the problem and turn them away, would you not want him to say or do something? Are we that sensitive, factual statements hurt your feelings and show your insecurity? What this country needs in order to get back on track is honesty and clarity in direction. We have grown a bunch of sensitive brainwashed numskulls concerned with only their personal feelings.
CraigArps 1 day, 19 hours ago
Except what he said wasn't honest because it wasn't true. Nor are any of the candidates running for office part of a "violent gang of thugs". Hyperbole much?
Troothseeker 1 day, 19 hours ago
Marshall is doing a wonderful job exploiting Scott Orr and the newspaper for free publicity, problem is, with all these retirees - the voted was mailed in two weeks ago.
takeiteasy11 1 day, 15 hours ago
My vote was mailed in yesterday. I was aware of the incident and cast my vote accordingly. It's my understanding the Chief contacted the newspaper, not the other way around. I think what he did was wrong, but not a firing offense. He should be sanctioned by the City Manager, but that is all.
PVAZTed 1 day, 15 hours ago
Our police chief has a right to his opinion. The question is should it be voiced in the manner it was about political issues. Not being a legal authority will leave it to those with a deeper understanding to sort it out.
Law enforcement is worthy of being appreciated. I have close relatives who died being a part of this struggle. However, what makes our community safe is the individual sovereignty and ability of self-defense by all citizens. There is a growing concern we could lose that atmosphere in exchange for rapidly growing police force that is militarized. That has agendas not originating from the citizens here locally.
DBaxFan 1 day, 14 hours ago
Just six articles down on the front page of this website are the PVPD Calls For Service that were responded to in a weeks time. I counted 45 calls, all but 2 or 3 appeared to be very minor. If the department has 40 officers working there, that would mean about 1 call per officer per week. Why exactly does the chief need 12 more officers? Is one call per week on average too much work for his officers? I am not sure I understand his safety concerns.
USMarine84 1 day, 8 hours ago
As a veteran of the USMC, I fully support Marshall in his pursuit to have the Police Chief fired. Thank you Marshall for all that you do for our community!