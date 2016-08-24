PV restaurants chase Golden Plates

If you run a restaurant in Prescott Valley, there are lots of different awards you can pursue. But one of them should mean more to diners than any other, the Golden Plates handed out by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

For two straight years, Freedom Station Family Fun Center has earned a Golden Plate Award.

Meant to let the community know that a restaurant is doing well, the award is given for operating throughout the entire year without a critical violation, having an approved and implemented food safety plan and having a person-in-charge that has an accepted and current manager-level food safety certificate throughout the year, according to the department’s website.

Owner Chad Cook said part of staying compliant with the regulations are standard operating procedures that are in line with what the health department wants as well as doing their own surprise inspections. Those inspections could be just part of what the county inspectors might look for and it depends on how new employees are, Cook said.

“We’re going to keep reviewing and testing our staff until we know they have it,” Cook said. “You never know if the inspectors going to come on a day that there’s somebody brand new or a seasoned veteran.”

During the first 90 days of a restaurant’s life, Yavapai County Community Health Services puts it through a provisional period where they’ll get three inspections, said Environmental Health Specialist II Jon Groulx. It lets them get their feet wet and make mistakes but also helps to educate about what is required with one of the inspections being a clean inspection without any critical violations, he said.

Following the provision period, the county does an average of three random inspections per facility every year, Groulx said. During the inspections, there are five strong categories that are considered: personal hygine and not using bare hand contact with food, sanitation and cleanliness, cold holding, cooling foods and overall facility cleanliness, he said.

There are facilities that have struggled and when that happens, Yavapai County Community Health Services has different stages to go through, Groulx said.

“If they are struggling through their normal routine process, their three annual inspections, and we’re seeing a lot of repeat violations, then we can potentially put them on compliance and my supervisor then goes in and does three inspections … there’s a fine that is attributed with that,” he said, adding that it’s all about educating and explaining what the problem is. “We consider ourselves education officers first before compliance officers. We are a regulatory agency, that’s the nature of our job. Our main goal is to educate and try to get compliance through that process first.”

However, if the facility is still having problems, there are two or three more compliance inspections before the case goes through a hearing/review board on whether or not it should be closed, Groulx said, stating that all of the department’s resources have been exhausted at that point.

Yet, while awarding a Golden Plate is one of the highlights Yavapai County Community Health Services has, it’s still just a snapshot of how a specific restaurant is doing at that time though, Groulx said, noting that due to the nature of the business, things that are unforeseen or uncontrollable can happen rapidly, such as loss of power or hot water.

Further, there’s always opportunities to do better and finding those things that fall through the cracks are what the inspections are in place for, Cook said.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to food service, the way you store food, the way you cook it, before you serve it, when you receive it from the vendor,” he said. “We do try certain things that are just our own internal type of minimal requirements that exceed the county’s because of the way we work with food.”

Groulx said that food inspectors are generally seen by many as the person going into a restaurant purposefully looking to shut it down, but dismissed that and said it’s all about public safety. Yavapai County Community Health Services also teaches food worker classes as well as do planned reviews for new facilities, he said.

Still though, when an establishment sees an inspector walk in, it’s like trying to pet a stray dog, Groulx said, mentioning that no one wants to see one walk into their establishment. While no one’s ever really ready for them to come, most facilities handle inspectors well and both parties will try to treat each other with respect, he said.

Cook said the county’s food inspectors do a great job.

“We look at them as an extension of our management team, they’re just one of us trying to make sure our team does the very best that they can do,” he said. “We welcome them with open arms.”