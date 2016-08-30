Sheriff’s deputies make 6 DUI arrests in 4 days

PRESCOTT – In a recent four-day period, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies made six DUI arrests, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

The first was Aug. 25 in Bagdad, when a deputy pulled a driver over for excessive speed. The pickup stopped after driving onto an embankment.

“The 48-year-old man from Prescott exhibited influence of alcohol intoxication and admitted consuming hard liquor within the last 30 minutes,” D’Evelyn said. “He failed field sobriety tests and a reading from a portable breath analyzer indicated .176 breath alcohol concentration. This reading is twice the state legal limit” for driving.

At 2 a.m., on Aug. 26, a deputy leaving the Sheriff’s Office on Gurley Street saw an SUV run a stop sign at Union and Marina Streets.

He stopped the SUV and walked up to the 30-year-old driver.

“While talking with the driver, the deputy could smell the odor of alcohol and saw several open beer bottles on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat,” D’Evelyn said. “He failed filed sobriety tests and exhibited obvious signs of impairment due to alcohol intoxication. A portable breath test indicated a reading of .081 BAC.”

Late that same night, a deputy saw a truck weaving between lanes while headed west on Highway 260 near Camp Verde.

“During contact with the driver, a 46-year-old man from Casa Grande, the deputy detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath and person,” D’Evelyn said. “The driver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested while denying any alcoholic beverage consumption.

On Aug. 27 in Congress, a deputy stopped a car for traffic violations at about 1:30 a.m.

When the deputy spoke to the driver, a 26-year-old Morristown resident, “the deputy could smell an intoxicating beverage on his breath. The deputy noticed a gun on the front passenger seat and an open can of beer wedged between the passenger seat and center console,” D’Evelyn said. “The man admitted he should not be driving and a records check indicated his license had been revoked.”

Finally, on Aug. 28, deputies in Prescott and Prescott Valley arrested drivers for DUI; the PV stop resulted in multiple charges, including DUI, DUI-drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, an ignition-interlock violation, and an outstanding warrant, D’Evelyn said.