UPDATED: 2016 Primary Election Unofficial Results – Contested Races

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
Precincts reporting: 97% / 97.78% (state / local) as of 8 a.m. Aug. 31; turnout (local): 33.31%
U.S. Senator (GOP)
McCain, John (i) -- 51.65%
Meluskey, Alex -- 5.51%
Van Steenwyk, Clair -- 3.63%
Ward, Kelli -- 39.21%
U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (DEM)
O’Halleran, Tom -- 59.24%
Olivas, Miguel -- 40.76%
U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (GOP)
Babeu, Paul -- 31.65%
Bennett, Ken -- 15.92%
Gowan, David -- 3.51%
Kiehne, Gary -- 23.30%
Redd, Shawn -- 3.30%
Rogers, Wendy -- 23.05%
U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 4 (GOP)
Gosar, Paul (i) -- 70.85%
Strauss, Ray -- 29.15%
State Rep – Dist. 1 (GOP) – 2 seats
Campbell, Noel (i) -- 38.61%
Davis, Chip -- 30.67%
Stringer, David -- 30.73%
Corp. Commission (GOP) – 3 seats
Burns, Robert (i) -- 23.77%
Dunn, Boyd -- 18.99%
Gray, Rick -- 18.16%
Melvin, Al -- N/A%
Tobin, Andy (i) -- 23.18%
County Supervisor – Dist. 1 (GOP)
Hrin, Mary Beth -- 46.18%
Simmons, Rowle (i) -- 53.72%
County Supervisor – Dist. 3 (GOP)
Garrison, Randall -- 61.71%
Joens, Diane -- 38.07%
County Supervisor – Dist. 4 (GOP)
Brown, Craig (i) -- 62.24%
Festenese, Marla -- 37.76%
County Supervisor – Dist. 5 (GOP)
Irwin, Steve -- 35.38%
Smith, Jack (i) -- 39.46%
Wise, Harold -- 25.09%
County Assessor (GOP)
Pearsall, Pam (i) -- 47.72%
Simmons, Judd -- 52.21%
Chino Valley Mayor
Croft, Darryl -- 56.61%
McCaullay, Robert -- 43.22%
Chino Valley Council
(2-year term) – 3 seats
Best, Mike (i) -- 27.59%
Harris, Alex -- 18.91%
Mendoza, Corey (i) -- 24.90%
Turner, Lon (i) -- 27.64%
Dewey-Humboldt Mayor
Nolan, Terry (i) -- 60.54%
Treadway, Doug -- 39.33%
Dewey-Humboldt Council – 3 seats
Crofutt, Lori -- 12.33%
Hughes, John -- 15.742%
Leonard, Kevin -- 10.56%
Repan, Dennis (i) -- 10.61%
Rogers, Denise -- 9.57%
Timmons, Amy -- 12.93%
Wendt, Victoria -- 15.69%
Wright, Nancy (i) -- 12.14%
Prescott Valley Council – 4 seats
Anderson, Rick (i) -- 12.98%
Arps, Craig -- 8.84%
Bradford, Charlotte -- 11.03%
Cilano, Joey -- 6.84%
Grossman, Marty (i) -- 12.72%
Mallory, Mary (i) -- 15.96%
Montes, Sergio -- 10.18%
Nye, Lora Lee (i) -- 13.02%
Trovini, Kevin -- 8.20%
Source: Arizona Secretary of State & Yavapai County Elections
