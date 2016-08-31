UPDATED: 2016 Primary Election Unofficial Results – Contested Races

Elections Director Lynn Constabile feeds early ballots into the counting machine at the Yavapai County Administration Building Monday, August 29, 2016. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

Elections Director Lynn Constabile feeds early ballots into the counting machine at the Yavapai County Administration Building Monday, August 29, 2016. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

  • Originally Published: August 31, 2016 12:22 a.m.

  • Updated as of Wednesday, August 31, 2016 9:05 AM

    • Precincts reporting: 97% / 97.78% (state / local) as of 8 a.m. Aug. 31; turnout (local): 33.31%

    U.S. Senator (GOP)

    McCain, John (i) -- 51.65%

    Meluskey, Alex -- 5.51%

    Van Steenwyk, Clair -- 3.63%

    Ward, Kelli -- 39.21%

    U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (DEM)

    O’Halleran, Tom -- 59.24%

    Olivas, Miguel -- 40.76%

    U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (GOP)

    Babeu, Paul -- 31.65%

    Bennett, Ken -- 15.92%

    Gowan, David -- 3.51%

    Kiehne, Gary -- 23.30%

    Redd, Shawn -- 3.30%

    Rogers, Wendy -- 23.05%

    U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 4 (GOP)

    Gosar, Paul (i) -- 70.85%

    Strauss, Ray -- 29.15%

    State Rep – Dist. 1 (GOP) – 2 seats

    Campbell, Noel (i) -- 38.61%

    Davis, Chip -- 30.67%

    Stringer, David -- 30.73%

    Corp. Commission (GOP) – 3 seats

    Burns, Robert (i) -- 23.77%

    Dunn, Boyd -- 18.99%

    Gray, Rick -- 18.16%

    Melvin, Al -- N/A%

    Tobin, Andy (i) -- 23.18%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 1 (GOP)

    Hrin, Mary Beth -- 46.18%

    Simmons, Rowle (i) -- 53.72%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 3 (GOP)

    Garrison, Randall -- 61.71%

    Joens, Diane -- 38.07%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 4 (GOP)

    Brown, Craig (i) -- 62.24%

    Festenese, Marla -- 37.76%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 5 (GOP)

    Irwin, Steve -- 35.38%

    Smith, Jack (i) -- 39.46%

    Wise, Harold -- 25.09%

    County Assessor (GOP)

    Pearsall, Pam (i) -- 47.72%

    Simmons, Judd -- 52.21%

    Chino Valley Mayor

    Croft, Darryl -- 56.61%

    McCaullay, Robert -- 43.22%

    Chino Valley Council

    (2-year term) – 3 seats

    Best, Mike (i) -- 27.59%

    Harris, Alex -- 18.91%

    Mendoza, Corey (i) -- 24.90%

    Turner, Lon (i) -- 27.64%

    Dewey-Humboldt Mayor

    Nolan, Terry (i) -- 60.54%

    Treadway, Doug -- 39.33%

    Dewey-Humboldt Council – 3 seats

    Crofutt, Lori -- 12.33%

    Hughes, John -- 15.742%

    Leonard, Kevin -- 10.56%

    Repan, Dennis (i) -- 10.61%

    Rogers, Denise -- 9.57%

    Timmons, Amy -- 12.93%

    Wendt, Victoria -- 15.69%

    Wright, Nancy (i) -- 12.14%

    Prescott Valley Council – 4 seats

    Anderson, Rick (i) -- 12.98%

    Arps, Craig -- 8.84%

    Bradford, Charlotte -- 11.03%

    Cilano, Joey -- 6.84%

    Grossman, Marty (i) -- 12.72%

    Mallory, Mary (i) -- 15.96%

    Montes, Sergio -- 10.18%

    Nye, Lora Lee (i) -- 13.02%

    Trovini, Kevin -- 8.20%

    Source: Arizona Secretary of State & Yavapai County Elections

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ