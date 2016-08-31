UPDATED: 2016 Primary Election Unofficial Results – Contested Races

Photo by Les Stukenberg .

Precincts reporting: 97% / 97.78% (state / local) as of 8 a.m. Aug. 31; turnout (local): 33.31%

U.S. Senator (GOP)

McCain, John (i) -- 51.65%

Meluskey, Alex -- 5.51%

Van Steenwyk, Clair -- 3.63%

Ward, Kelli -- 39.21%

U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (DEM)

O’Halleran, Tom -- 59.24%

Olivas, Miguel -- 40.76%

U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (GOP)

Babeu, Paul -- 31.65%

Bennett, Ken -- 15.92%

Gowan, David -- 3.51%

Kiehne, Gary -- 23.30%

Redd, Shawn -- 3.30%

Rogers, Wendy -- 23.05%

U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 4 (GOP)

Gosar, Paul (i) -- 70.85%

Strauss, Ray -- 29.15%

State Rep – Dist. 1 (GOP) – 2 seats

Campbell, Noel (i) -- 38.61%

Davis, Chip -- 30.67%

Stringer, David -- 30.73%

Corp. Commission (GOP) – 3 seats

Burns, Robert (i) -- 23.77%

Dunn, Boyd -- 18.99%

Gray, Rick -- 18.16%

Melvin, Al -- N/A%

Tobin, Andy (i) -- 23.18%

County Supervisor – Dist. 1 (GOP)

Hrin, Mary Beth -- 46.18%

Simmons, Rowle (i) -- 53.72%

County Supervisor – Dist. 3 (GOP)

Garrison, Randall -- 61.71%

Joens, Diane -- 38.07%

County Supervisor – Dist. 4 (GOP)

Brown, Craig (i) -- 62.24%

Festenese, Marla -- 37.76%

County Supervisor – Dist. 5 (GOP)

Irwin, Steve -- 35.38%

Smith, Jack (i) -- 39.46%

Wise, Harold -- 25.09%

County Assessor (GOP)

Pearsall, Pam (i) -- 47.72%

Simmons, Judd -- 52.21%

Chino Valley Mayor

Croft, Darryl -- 56.61%

McCaullay, Robert -- 43.22%

Chino Valley Council

(2-year term) – 3 seats

Best, Mike (i) -- 27.59%

Harris, Alex -- 18.91%

Mendoza, Corey (i) -- 24.90%

Turner, Lon (i) -- 27.64%

Dewey-Humboldt Mayor

Nolan, Terry (i) -- 60.54%

Treadway, Doug -- 39.33%

Dewey-Humboldt Council – 3 seats

Crofutt, Lori -- 12.33%

Hughes, John -- 15.742%

Leonard, Kevin -- 10.56%

Repan, Dennis (i) -- 10.61%

Rogers, Denise -- 9.57%

Timmons, Amy -- 12.93%

Wendt, Victoria -- 15.69%

Wright, Nancy (i) -- 12.14%

Prescott Valley Council – 4 seats

Anderson, Rick (i) -- 12.98%

Arps, Craig -- 8.84%

Bradford, Charlotte -- 11.03%

Cilano, Joey -- 6.84%

Grossman, Marty (i) -- 12.72%

Mallory, Mary (i) -- 15.96%

Montes, Sergio -- 10.18%

Nye, Lora Lee (i) -- 13.02%

Trovini, Kevin -- 8.20%

Source: Arizona Secretary of State & Yavapai County Elections