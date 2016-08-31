Ask the contractor: Water efficient toilets can save residents money

With the hard water in Yavapai County, calcium build-up in the toilet bowl happens so fast and I have discovered long ago that normal toilet bowl cleaning with a brush does not work. Several years ago Kim Gagnon, owner of The Plumbing Store at 537 N. 6th Street, Prescott told me about the greatest little item called Shaw’s Pads.

I have been addicted to these little scrubbing pads for four years now and this past weekend my last Shaw’s Pad worn and weakened was tossed out. It’s time for a new batch of the best toilet bowl cleaning gizmos ever. These pads work miracles on calcium rings and are also great for soap buildup in tile showers.

There are two pads to a package and sell for $8, and there is also a hand-held scrubber for $8.50. This item is manufactured in Prescott Valley; a family owned small business and the product are shipped nationally. You can use the product with or without a cleaner. Shaw’s Pads are a “green product” and will normally last 4-to-6 weeks. I love these little cleaning pads and use them regularly. Calcium ring “be gone”!

Our toilet is giving us fits. Not only do we have recurring clogs, it looks like there are cracks in the porcelain and it is a water hog. My wife said to go buy a new toilet and having visiting several local stores I am more confused than ever. What is the best type of toilet to purchase?

— Erik and Mary

Nearly 2,000 times per year the average toilet receives a flushing. Even though one might think that one-size fits all with toilets that is not the case. There are countless styles with different heights, designs, there are one-piece toilets, two-piece toilets, the bowl shape varies and of course the height; standard vs. comfort height.



Toilets are a universal fixture in any home, and over the past few years toilet manufacturers have progressed to designing toilets that are more water-efficient, easier to clean and today’s toilets can be considered super toilets. There is a toilet on the market made by Toto Drake that reduces bacteria and debris buildup because of the ion-barrier glaze the bowl is made from.

This toilet supposedly does an exceptional job of cleaning the bowl with every flush.

One-piece toilets integrate the tank and bowl which offers a more space-saving design. Two-piece toilets are the traditional toilet with a separate tank and bowl. There are different bowl shapes from elongated to round and then a more compact elongated bowl.

Comfort Height toilets, are taller than the traditional toilet and these toilets make it much easier for sitting and standing. The traditional toilet sits at or below 17 inches in height. Anything above that is considered comfort height and can go to 19 inches.

One of the most important considerations when purchasing a toilet would be the low-flush or low-flow option. If you do not have a low-flush toilet, now is the time to change.

Look for the EPA WaterSense label on the toilet. Toilets are rated according to their ability to remove waste per Maximum Performance (MaP) testing which rates on the number of grams of waste evacuated in a single flush. The minimum standard is 350 grams and any toilet with a rating higher than 500 is considered to be very good.

There is a terrific web site www.map-testing,com which has everything and anything you ever wanted to know about a toilet. Toilets use about 25-30 percent of a household’s indoor water and installing a high efficiency toilet can certainly save money.

