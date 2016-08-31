Campbell, Davis advance in race for Arizona House of Representatives District 1

PRESCOTT – Incumbent state Rep. Noel Campbell and retiring County Supervisor Chip Davis, both Republicans, won their primary race to advance to the General Election for two seats in the Arizona House of Representatives District 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 30, leaving GOP candidate David Stringer out in the cold.

Campbell won handily, picking up 38 percent of the vote, or 15,585.

Davis, who won solidly in Yavapai County, found the road a little rougher in northern Maricopa, which is also a part of Legislative District 1.

Davis led Stringer by 1 percent, or 12,665 to 12,300 votes - a difference of 365 votes, as of 11 p.m. and 59 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Still upbeat, Davis said, “I’m not going to celebrate too prematurely. But we’ve given our all for the last 14 months.”

Reflecting on his run for the legislature, he said, “This has been a nasty campaign, and it sure makes a person scratch their head and wonder why they’d want to run for public office.”

Asked if he could “handle” Maricopa County, Davis said, “I can handle the state of Arizona. You know what I can do? I can make friends and I can make people come together, and I can make projects happen, and we can solve problems, and we can find solutions, and I’m looking forward to a great Arizona.”

Campbell and Stringer were unavailable for comment Tuesday night before press time.

Should their leads hold, Campbell and Davis will next face Democratic candidate Peter Pierson and Green Party challenger Haryaksha Gregor Knauer in the Nov. 8 General Election.

