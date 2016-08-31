Cooking with Diane: Barbequed Pork Tenderloin

This pork tenderloin recipe is sure to become a favorite for summer grilling. The meat has a wonderful smoked flavor and is very juicy and tender.

Barbequed Pork Tenderloin

1-2 pound pork tenderloin

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup soy sauce

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground ginger

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1/3 cup BBQ sauce (your choice)

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Mix the above ingredients together then pour half of mixture into a plastic bag, (reserve the remaining sauce for basting) add tenderloin, seal and turn to coat the meat. Refrigerate overnight. Drain marinade from meat and grill for 30 minutes, turning and basting with reserved marinade.