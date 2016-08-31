Letter: Chief was wrong

Editor:

Some people are wondering why I’m making such a big deal about the chief trying to influence elections. Here are some of the reasons:

1) it’s against town code

2) it’s against the law of the state of Arizona

3) this is the second time that the chief has proven to me (through his own actions) that he doesn’t respect the law and he believes that he is above it.

Referring to No. 3 above, shortly after he was chosen to be the new chief, one of the lieutenants was caught stealing drugs from the evidence room and had a gun (that was supposed to be evidence) that he used for his own personal enjoyment.

That lieutenant immediately quit the police department when confronted, but Chief Jarrell didn’t want to press charges because the lieutenant was “a good guy.” That wasn’t OK with me, so I called the Yavapai county attorney’s office and made sure he wasn’t simply allowed to retire with no ramifications.

ANY civilian that did what that lieutenant did would still be in prison today.

I let the chief’s lack of integrity slide because ultimately the right decision was made to let an outside agency handle it.

The chief has shown me that he lacks the integrity that is needed to be the chief law enforcement officer of this town. I expect (as should we all) for our police to be spotless.

Police officers have the ability to legally take someone’s life; is it too much to ask that we hold them to higher standards?

Like I said before, I have absolutely nothing against Mr. Jarrell as a person, I simply believe that he does not have the integrity that is needed to be the top law enforcement officer for Prescott Valley. Our citizens deserve the best.

There is absolutely no doubt that Mr. Jarrell did the wrong thing and that fact has been acknowledged by Mr. Tarkowski. The rules for the employees of this town are written in black and white.

If any other police officer did what Mr. Jarrell did, they would have been fired. If Mr. Jarrell had come out against the tax increase, I wholeheartedly believe that the other councilmembers would have immediately called for him to be fired. The fact is, what the Chief said helps them, so they allow and encourage it. Would they be so happy if the shoe was on the other foot? I don’t believe they would.

Councilman Stephen Marshall

Prescott Valley