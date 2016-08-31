Local bird store helps parrots find their happy place

Five and a half years ago, Jeff Riden and his wife, Lori moved to Yavapai County from Mesa with a few macaws in tow. While Lori started working at Yavapai College, Jeff found himself unemployed. At the same time, there was no store around that catered solely to bird supplies.

So he opened The Happy Parrot, located at 8156 Highway 69.

Figuring out how to run a bird supply store was no easy task, Riden said. When he started researching what he needed, he hung out at Petco and PetSmart listening and talking to people, he said. Then he took a series of small business development and entrepreneurship classes at Yavapai College, Riden said.

“[It] basically took me through the steps of developing a business plan and marketing and helped me with the bank. They made it a lot easier,” he said. “Probably would never have done it by myself.”

The Happy Parrot takes its name from the goal Riden has regarding his birds: to keep them happy. By keeping the birds happy, they look nice, he said. However, if they don’t stay happy, whether it’s from boredom, poor diets or stress, they start plucking their feathers and screaming, Riden said.

Riden saw the need in the community for a bird supply store and filled it and the community definitely welcomed him, considering the average of five stars the store has based on Yelp and Facebook reviews.

Milan Rummel said in 2015 that it’s the only place she gets her bird’s food as they have everything she needs.

A notable aspect to birds is their different personalities, Riden said. While there are basic traits from one species to the next, no individual bird is alike, he said, using a bird named Coco as an example.

“Coco likes men. Lori tries to give her a treat, she throws it. I give her a treat, she’s happy. If she sees Lori hand me the treat, she throws it,” he said.

However, one of the hardest things about caring for a bird is getting them on the right diet, Riden said. Compared to dogs, cats and people, medical knowledge regarding birds is in its infancy and there are a lot of things that can go wrong with no way to address it, he said.

“They’re excellent at hiding illness,” Riden said. “So when somebody says my bird looks sick, it’s almost too late. They don’t show it well.”