One man’s rant: Which is the real party of hate?

I recently exchanged emails with a person on the Left who took strong exception to my political column that focused on the lies of the Left. The person who objected to my characterization labeled Chino Valley as a center of hate given the proliferation of conservatives here.

Of course, calling Conservatives “haters” is an easy talking point, but to a thinking person, the allegation is lacking in any historical foundation.

If one political party encourages a minority to maintain a sense of victimization and a multi-generational dependence on Big Government in exchange for votes and another party wishes to elevate minorities into self-sustaining contributors to society, which party is driven by disrespect and hate?

If one party demonstrably divides the electorate into constituencies of gender, class and race and another party sees the potential of all citizens, which party is the party of hate?

Are Conservatives the haters? It might be instructive to realize that the Democrat Party platform in the 1860s was pro-slavery. The Democrats wanted to keep slavery in existing states and fought to spread it to states that were either anti-slavery or sought statehood in the Union and did not want the practice of slavery.

Forces behind the forming of the Klu Klux Klan in 1866 included its public political wing, the Young Men’s Democratic Clubs. The KKK’s mission was to defeat the anti-slavery Republican movement. So, is “hate” a value of the right or left?

Which political party more strongly supported the Civil Rights Act of 1964? It might surprise some to learn that 80 percent of Republicans in the House and 82 percent of Republicans in the Senate supported the Act while only 63 percent of Democrats in the House and 69 percent of Democrats in the Senate did so.

For some years, I’ve felt that the Democratic Party had a much easier job of campaigning since it is the party of dependence. A Republican candidate talks about providing an environment in which everyone can prosper by their own efforts. A Democratic candidate talks about free college tuition, forgiving of student loans, free child care, free healthcare and a myriad of other entitlement programs. You know, that old “redistribution of wealth” thing.

Apparently purchasing votes works. The Maxwell School of Syracuse University conducted a 2014 study revealing that 67 percent of folks who receive food stamps vote Democrat. Among those on welfare/public assistance, 63 percent vote for the Democrats.

These weren’t the only results of the study. Seventy-four percent of the citizens on Medicaid vote Democrat, as do 66 percent of those on unemployment compensation, 64 percent on disability from government jobs and a whopping 81 percent in subsidized public housing. If these percentages were closer to 50 percent, I’d have no case and no column this week.

It also seems to be engrained in the Left-addled brain that this country is the cause of the major social problems of today’s world rather than the major source for good that it, in fact, is. Obama is the best example of that thought process. That’s why the Left in general and Obama, specifically, want to weaken the traditional institutions of America.

Democrats and the Left are vested in unlimited government because in their view, citizens are unable to function and thrive on their own. By tethering citizens to programs of dependence and destroying self-motivation, our Leftist brethren feel they can control the affairs of the masses. And the votes.

On the other hand, conservatives believe that anyone can achieve and succeed in this country if they subscribe to the all-American tradition of hard work.

The question remains, “Where’s the hate?”

