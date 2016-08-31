Prescott Valley Police report, Aug. 31, 2016

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Aug. 22 through 28: (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices)
Stolen vehicle, Florentine Road
Criminal damage, Spouse Drive
Theft, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Yavapai Road
Non-injury accident, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Sauter Drive
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Criminal damage, Las Palmas Drive
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, StoneRidge Drive
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Windsong Drive
Non-injury accident, Santa Fe Loop
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fight, Nace Lane
Criminal damage, Spouse Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Highway 69
Theft, Florentine Road
Injury accident, Highway 69
Unsecure premises, Truwood Drive
Burglary, Lodgepole Court
Criminal damage, Spouse Drive
Criminal damage, Spouse Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Suspicious act, Bevey Circle
Criminal damage, Windsong Drive
Injury accident, Meadowlark Drive
Domestic, Kachina Place
Burglary, Manley Court
Non-injury accident, Florentine Road
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Shots fired, Civic Circle
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.