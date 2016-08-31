Prescott Valley Police report, Aug. 31, 2016

  August 31, 2016

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Aug. 22 through 28: (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices)

    Stolen vehicle, Florentine Road

    Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

    Theft, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Yavapai Road

    Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Sauter Drive

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal damage, Las Palmas Drive

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, StoneRidge Drive

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Windsong Drive

    Non-injury accident, Santa Fe Loop

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fight, Nace Lane

    Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Florentine Road

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Unsecure premises, Truwood Drive

    Burglary, Lodgepole Court

    Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

    Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Suspicious act, Bevey Circle

    Criminal damage, Windsong Drive

    Injury accident, Meadowlark Drive

    Domestic, Kachina Place

    Burglary, Manley Court

    Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Shots fired, Civic Circle

