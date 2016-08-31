PV Police Department to expand its building

The Prescott Valley Police Department is running out of space, according to Chief Brian Jarrell. The department has grown to have 76 sworn officers and another 22 civilian support staff for a total of 98 employees and as the department grows, there is the need for more supervisors, he said. As such, the time has come for an expansion of the building, Jarrell said.

The Prescott Valley Police Department building was built in 1995 and added onto in 2008, Jarrell said. However, while the building expanded on the ground back in 2008, this expansion will go upward, he said. That was planned for during the last expansion though, he said, noting that a janitor’s closet in the most recent addition is actually an elevator shaft.

“When they built this addition on, they made it so that all they had to do is put the elevator in. It goes up to the roof and everything,” he said, also pointing out a couple of makeshift closets in the briefing room that are “going to be a stairway.”

The expansion will also see taking out the section where the interview rooms are and pushing those back into where the detectives are now, Jarrell said. The fitness facility and a chunk of the locker rooms will also be taken out, which will be turned into new work stations for the detectives, he said. Further, the current briefing room will be split in half for report writing stations, Jarrell said, noting that there are currently only five report writing stations.

The men’s locker room, the women’s locker room, the briefing room and the multipurpose training room will all be moved to the upstairs level, Jarrell said.

“When (officers) go into work, they’ll go in, they’ll work out if they want to, they’ll go to the locker rooms, they’ll change, they’ll go to briefing up there, then they’ll come downstairs and never have to go back up until the end of the night,” he said. “It’s more functional that way.”

Jarrell said the need for the expansion has been in its late stages since he got to Prescott Valley three years ago. Requests for architectural services went out a couple weeks ago, he said. The department will look at responses, give the award to someone, talk about what they want to do, come up with all the plans and the bid for construction will probably go out in March or April of 2017, Jarrell said, adding that he hopes to break ground in July and finish the expansion six to eight months after.

The taxpayers aren’t paying for any of it either, Jarrell said. Everything that’s been done up until now has been paid for by development impact fees.

Development Impact Fees are collected by the Town of Prescott Valley to evenly and fairly distribute the burden of facility capacity to serve new development, according to the Town of Prescott Valley website.

“These one-time charges are assessed to new development by local governments to recover the proportional cost of facilities benefitting new development based on specific calculations using standardized assessment schedules,” the website states. “Each development project pays a proportionate share of the cost of new infrastructure or necessary public services needed to support the new development.”

Going forward, the actual construction and the renovation will probably have to go to a bond, Jarrell said, stating he imagines there may be some development impact fees but that a majority of it will have to go to a bond.