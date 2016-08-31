PV residents to vote on limits to future tax hikes

It started last October when the Prescott Valley Town Council passed the half-cent sales tax increase that went into effect on Jan 1, 2016. The Citizens for Government Accountability formed and decided to circulate a petition calling for any future sales tax increases in Prescott Valley to be approved by the voters.

In May, the committee submitted 1,283 signatures to Prescott Valley town officials and a random sample check found that 20 out of 60 signatures were rejected. It was a loss rate of one third and the first time in her more than 20 years of being in a clerk’s office that Prescott Valley Town Clerk Diane Russel had seen a petition of any kind fail. The committee would have been wise to pay more attention to who they were asking to sign, she said at the time.

“That’s where they really got hurt,” Russell said. “I know they had good intentions and quite frankly, given the amount of signatures they came in with, I was quite surprised with that 33 percent failure rate … I can only attribute it to the fact that they weren’t very careful with the signatures that they got.”

The Citizens for Government Accountability didn’t give up though. They went back out and tried again. This time, they were more careful about collecting signatures, said Chairperson Jessica O’Connor. They also collected a lot more signatures to have a bigger buffer in case some of them got thrown out, she said, noting that this time, they collected between 1,500 and 1,550 signatures. They only needed 1,045 and last time, they collected about 1,300, O’Connor said.

The petition was approved and the proposition for no sales tax increases without voter approval will be on the ballot as Proposition 440, O’Connor said.

To avoid the mistakes made the last time, which was that a majority of the rejected signatures were from registered voters living outside of Prescott Valley town limits, the organization went door to door rather than getting signatures at polling places, O’Connor said. It was impressive that whether voters were Democrat, Republican or Independent, everybody was for the measure, she said.

“It was actually across the board that people were just generally for it,” she said. “There were some negative people, but it didn’t matter party. People in general kind of have the same idea, they want to have a say in their government.”