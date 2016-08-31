Resident chides Dewey council: ‘Make a decision’

Dewey-Humboldt resident and council candidate Victoria Wendt didn’t hide her feelings regarding the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council’s continued discussion of acquiring the Old Bank Building at the August 16 town council meeting.

“Can’t you make a decision? That is a historical building and it’s more than brick and mortar. We need to purchase that and the museum, until they outgrow it, can stay right there. This woman has worked for years trying to get you people to make a decision and nobody can seem to do it here on this council,” she said, referring to Councilmember Arlene Alen. “Which is why I think we’re going to clean house on this election. I’m going to follow up with this lady’s ideas. Right now, we need a historical district. You need to purchase that museum … I know if I’m elected to that council, I’ll be standing for the museum and that building and for purchasing it.”

The building is currently the home of the Dewey-Humboldt Museum. The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society leases it from Gateway Baptist Church which is considering selling or reclaiming the building. The council has been discussing whether or not to purchase the building as well as what to do with it if a purchase does occur for more than a year now, Alen said, stating that she and other members of the council have dug into their positions.

Some of those positions have been to hold off until after the election and to wait and see what the newly elected council decides to do. It fosters the community’s view of the council as a “do-nothing” council, Alen said.

“This group has been together for a while and one of the things that this community holds against this council, for good reason and we’re seeing it demonstrated tonight, that we won’t do anything, that we won’t take a stand, that we won’t make a decision,” she said. “It’s time we did that.”

Alen said she looks at downtown Dewey-Humboldt from a perspective of economic vitality and looking at how to get what’s needed to keep the town sustainable. The best asset the town has is Main Street, she said, adding that the future of the community can be built on the history of the town, she said, noting it’s been proven to work in small towns from Bisbee to Sedona to Clarkdale.

At the same time, the historical society is rapidly outgrowing the building and they’re not going to stay there forever, Alen said. Further, more space is needed for the town hall, which now has enough divisions to put something into that building when the historical society outgrows it, she said. Cost would be insignificant and opportunities would be tremendous, Alen said.

“We have the ability to take one of the few assets we have and build a future to develop a sales tax base over time. It’s not going to happen in two days, two weeks or two years, but we can develop that sales tax base to repair our roads, to build the infrastructure up, to preserve the quality of life so we don’t have to have some council in the future look at property taxes,” she said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to be given some property on Main Street. There are all kinds of things you can do once you start, but you have to start … let’s do something to help the community not just for today, but for the future.”

Councilmember Jack Hamilton said he has had various people give him various viewpoints on this matter. They usually either fall into buying it to preserve the historical downtown area, buying it to keep the museum where it’s at, buying it to put town offices in it and not buying it to spend the money elsewhere on town projects, he said.

Hamilton said he’d rather see the money spent towards building a new town hall rather than buying the building and eventually using it for town offices. Money would be saved on rent and the town would get a return on investment in about a decade depending on the size of the town hall and what is put in it, he said.

Councilmember Mark McBrady said he believes that a majority of the council sees a good thing in purchasing the building, of which he is one.

“You only have to look at Jerome and what they’ve done by purchasing some of the buildings there and turning around and utilizing it. It’s been a very successful program over there and they’re a historic mining town and we are also,” he said. “It’s our most active nonprofit organization that’s historically based. We don’t want to jeopardize losing our history. We’ve reduced the amount we’ve given them, but they’re still doing their part. I think that it sends the wrong message in this town to be that cheap that we’re going to shut them down for whatever reason that we’re not going to give anything away. We need to show we do support things in this town.”

McBrady said he doesn’t see any other uses than to buy the building for the historical society to stay in at this point in time. While other councils may see other uses, he does not support the buying of the building for any other reason than to support the historical society, McBrady said.

Councilmember Nancy Wright said she gets annoyed that people keep saying the town council is not interested in the history of the town, also stating that Jerome didn’t purchase the buildings and that the building for Bisbee was donated to the town by the mining company when it left.

The idea that the council should buy the building to preserve the town’s heritage is not true, Wright said.

“I’m against buying it just to give it to the museum to use when we need other things and primarily because I don’t think the role of government is to provide buildings for nonprofits or other people any more than I want them to buy a building for me,” she said.

Even if the church moves back into the building, it will still be utilized and the heritage of the community will still be preserved, Councilmember Dennis Repan said, also noting his belief that it’s not the role of government to step in and try to help a private business.

Also, a new council is coming in as well which might be a reason to step back and not hurry the issue, Repan said. The newly elected council could come in and turn the decision around, which is why a decision can wait a little bit longer, he said. McBrady responded by saying that waiting for a new council is waiting for next year.

“I don’t think we’re moving too fast. The thing with the church, that’s the unknown … the historical society came to us and asked if we’d be interested in buying that building,” McBrady said. “We don’t know what’s happening in the church as far as what time they have, but we don’t know. That’s the process that’s happening. To say ‘let’s not make a jump decision,’ it’s next year. I think there’s enough here. I think it is something we should decide now.”

While the council remained divided on whether or not to purchase the building as well as how it should be used if it is purchased, a motion to start the process of acquisition and go into executive session to discuss the terms and conditions passed four to three.