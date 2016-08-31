Unofficial: Dewey-Humboldt candidates advance to run-off election

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT TOWN COUNCIL ELECTION Unofficial results 1 of 1 precinct reporting (100 percent) MAYOR Terry Nolan, 471 Doug Treadway, 306 COUNCIL Three seats (338 votes needed to be elected) John Hughes, 319 Victoria Wendt, 318 Amy Timmons, 262 Lori Crofutt, 250 Nancy Wright, 246 Dennis Repan, 215 Kevin Leonard, 214 Denise Rogers, 194

Dewey-Humboldt Mayor Terry Nolan cruised to reelection in the Tuesday, Aug. 30 primary, but the other seats up for grabs this week were unfilled. The top six vote earners on Tuesday advance to a runoff election in November.

Nolan led Vice Mayor Doug Treadway 471 to 306 votes with 100 percent of the votes counted. The result is unofficial as Yavapai County election officials continue to count provisional ballots and write-in votes, so the total may change.

Treadway’s term on council is through 2018 so he will remain on that body despite losing the election for mayor.

In the race for three council seats, none of the eight candidates had enough support to avoid a runoff election.

The State of Arizona changed the formula for how candidates can be elected in the primary election, making it easier for them to avoid a runoff. The previous formula was the number of ballots in the election (remember each voter votes for more than one candidate), divided by two, plus one.

The new formula is total votes cast in the race (2,027), divided by the number of open seats (3), divided by two. Round that number up and that is the number of votes needed to be elected. That meant that to be elected, a candidate needed at least 338 votes on Tuesday.

Incumbents Nancy Wright and Dennis Repan appear to be among those advancing. Repan was the sixth candidate with 215 votes. Kevin Leonard had 214 votes. Depending on late votes counted, that may change when the results are official.

The challengers who appear to advance are John Hughes, Victoria Wendt, Amy Timmons and Lori Crofutt. All four finished ahead of the incumbents in Tuesday’s voting.

Incumbent Arlene Alen decided not to run for reelection, creating an open seat.