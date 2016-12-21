Letter: Big thank you

Editor:

This is a very big thank you to the Prescott Valley Fire Department, Lifeline Ambulance and YRMC emergency room staff. Over the past few months we have had to call for medical help several times and all of the people that helped us couldn’t have been more kind, courteous, and caring to our Mom and we can’t thank them enough. We want to let everyone in the Prescott Valley area know how great these people are.

Pat Borra

Prescott Valley