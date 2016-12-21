Letter: Merry Christmas

Editor:

Wishing everyone in our great community a very merry Christmas and a blessed and safe new year. A special thank you to our veterans past, present and future home and abroad for our country’s freedom, our first responders as you work through the calls for help, Appreciation to our doctors and nurses in our community, and our teachers who strive everyday to do the best they can to help our children, young adults achieve all that is possible in our great country we call America.

Mary Mallory

Councilwoman

Town of Prescott Valley