Letter: Rifles and pizza

I enjoyed your editorial about the bogus stories that so many people believe. The problem on the Internet is that once your browser sees your searches it keeps heading you in that same direction. I don’t see conspiracy theories because I don’t look for them, but I know many people who do. I believe in free speech, but I also believe in truth-in-labeling. The stories should have to be listed as fiction. Though I suspect they would still have some believers.

Margie Crider

Prescott Valley