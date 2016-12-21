Letter: Rifles and pizza

Editor:
I enjoyed your editorial about the bogus stories that so many people believe. The problem on the Internet is that once your browser sees your searches it keeps heading you in that same direction. I don’t see conspiracy theories because I don’t look for them, but I know many people who do. I believe in free speech, but I also believe in truth-in-labeling. The stories should have to be listed as fiction. Though I suspect they would still have some believers.
Margie Crider
Prescott Valley
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.