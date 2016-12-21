Letter: Your bias is showing

Editor:

Wow, no wonder you get complaints. Your bias and, forgive me, ignorance is showing through loud and clear (Give me an assault rifle with that pizza, Dec. 14).



I will start with your phrase, “a significant part of the country dismisses anything the Post reports as liberal lies, while they believe ridiculous claims such as...”

Have you talked to a significant portion of the country, or are you willing to advance your own cause on speculation, don’t pretend you don’t have a cause here. The number of times a story is repeated or shared is no indication that people are believing it, if you even have that information, which I doubt since you don’t report a number.

But then of course you’re not reporting are you. Don’t let the facts get in the way of what you want to believe. The ignorance part comes from the fact that you call the weapon this disturbed young man chose to take with him an “assault weapon.” You obviously have no idea what the term means and are willing to latch on to a beloved term of the left, and other gun fearing folks.

Again don’t let the truth get in the way of what you want to believe. People read things like this over and over and form opinions which taint their thinking because they do not choose to educate themselves on the matter. Much easier to march in lock step with those who share their own beliefs, truth or not. I choose not to get my news from the Post, that does not mean I am burying my head in the sand?

I have to suppose (now I am entering your territory) that by a “significant part of the country” you mean those that voted for Trump? If I were to express my opinion in an editorial, and lean it the way you have, I would expect to get more than a few complaints. You have picked out two people who are obviously disturbed and painted a significant portion of the country with the same brush. Typical from someone (I am supposing again) like you. Don’t need to know you personally to paint with the brush, how unfortunate for us all.

Thomas Batty

Prescott Valley