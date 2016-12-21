Obituary: Marielena Suales

Marielena Suales, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 8, 2016 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Marielena was born on December 3, 1959 in Danbury, Connecticut.
Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 at Iglesia La Vina, 9100 N. Poquito Valley, Road, Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
