Obituary: Patricia Mary Gradine

Patricia Mary Gradine, age 65, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on December 6, 2016 in Phoenix Arizona. Patricia was born October 3, 1951 in Hastings, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held for Patricia at Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Rd., Prescott Valley, Arizona on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 1:00 pm. Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.