Obituary: Patricia Mary Gradine

Patricia Mary Gradine, age 65, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on December 6, 2016 in Phoenix Arizona. Patricia was born October 3, 1951 in Hastings, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held for Patricia at Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Rd., Prescott Valley, Arizona on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 1:00 pm. Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.