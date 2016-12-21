One man’s rant: Who could have known?

Caution: Pets under two and children under 12 shouldn’t be exposed to this column with — or without — adult supervision. If you are faint of heart at any references to the reproduction process, you have options: stop reading at the end of this sentence and/or lodge your complaint about this week’s column at www.iknowimwastingmytime.com.

I thought by now that I knew how things worked, the difference between right and wrong, how events were supposed to happen — and sometimes don’t, the good in life and the bad in it, and the thing with the birds and bees.

I recently heard from a friend that he and his wife were expecting. I knew enough not to ask, “Expecting what?” I even was pretty certain how he and his wife came to be “expecting.” This ain’t my first rodeo, Chester!

It’s distressing to learn that even with all my life experience, there are still surprises. Did you know that it’s the male seahorse that is impregnated and gives birth? I sure as hell didn’t! In all those quiet and earnest conversations with my parents at a very young age and in all those less than quiet and less than earnest conversations with my guy friends at a young age, the subject of seahorses and their habit of doing things backwards never came up.

Let’s take a look at this seahorse situation without becoming too graphic, OK? The reproductive process starts when the female and male seahorses meet and dance. Yes, I said dance. They entwine their tails and swim together. They may even grasp the same strand of sea grass with their tales and whirl around it in unison. If this isn’t out and out dancing, and synchronized dancing at that, I don’t have a name for it. And this could go on for several days. This can’t be true!

In the situations I’m more familiar with, the male will lean over and whisper sweet nothings into his lady’s ear to encourage an amorous response. The male seahorse blows water through an egg pouch on his stomach. Apparently the female seahorse doesn’t know the difference between a “sweet nothing” and this silly-sounding demonstration because she is now ready to deposit her eggs into his pouch.

Once this is done and the female has deposited from dozens to thousands of eggs, she leaves to rest, and maybe have a cigarette, I don’t know. The male on the other hand, attaches himself to a nearby plant and sprays sperm to fertilize the eggs in his pouch.

Daily during the gestation period of from two to four weeks, the female visits the male to see how things are going. Once the small fry are born (the seahorse new born are, in fact, called “fry”), it’s all over. The male is gone. It’s a myth about seahorses mating for life.

While I’m sitting here in stupefaction thinking about what I just told you regarding seahorses, I’ll point out that also with sea dragons and pipefish it’s the male that becomes pregnant and gives birth.

Will the madness never end?

