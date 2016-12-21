Prescott Valley births, Dec. 21, 2016

Liam Matthew Cadwell, a 6 lbs., 1 oz., boy, was born Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Kelsey Marie and James Henry Caldwell of Prescott Valley.
Benjamin Asher Ingram, a 7 lbs., 13 oz., boy, was born Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah Nicole and Ryan Coleman Ingram of Prescott Valley.
Jackson Drew Kleinman, a 7 lbs., 13 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelcy and Travis Kleinman of Prescott Valley.
Abrielle Nicole Lowell, a 6 lbs., 8 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Annette and Christopher Lowell of Prescott Valley.
Axel Keith Lynch, a 5 lbs., 11 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brianna Thomas of Prescott Valley.
Samuel Michael Macon, an 8 lbs., 11 oz., boy, was born Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jamie Lynne and Michael Edward Macon of Dewey.
Sarah Marie Myers-Felkins, a 5 lbs., 14 oz.girl, was born Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Shelly Myers of Mayer.
Robin Winters Osborne, a 6 lbs., boy, was born Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Skye Wilderness Osborne of Mayer.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.