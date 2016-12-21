Prescott Valley births, Dec. 21, 2016

Liam Matthew Cadwell, a 6 lbs., 1 oz., boy, was born Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Kelsey Marie and James Henry Caldwell of Prescott Valley.

Benjamin Asher Ingram, a 7 lbs., 13 oz., boy, was born Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah Nicole and Ryan Coleman Ingram of Prescott Valley.

Jackson Drew Kleinman, a 7 lbs., 13 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelcy and Travis Kleinman of Prescott Valley.

Abrielle Nicole Lowell, a 6 lbs., 8 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Annette and Christopher Lowell of Prescott Valley.

Axel Keith Lynch, a 5 lbs., 11 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brianna Thomas of Prescott Valley.

Samuel Michael Macon, an 8 lbs., 11 oz., boy, was born Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jamie Lynne and Michael Edward Macon of Dewey.

Sarah Marie Myers-Felkins, a 5 lbs., 14 oz.girl, was born Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Shelly Myers of Mayer.

Robin Winters Osborne, a 6 lbs., boy, was born Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Skye Wilderness Osborne of Mayer.