Prescott Valley Police report: Dec. 21, 2016

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Robbery, Florentine Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Nace Lane

Criminal damage, Tonto Way

Injury accident, Highway 69

Theft, Stoneridge Drive

Injury accident, Highway 69

Harassment, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Civic Circle

Theft, Truwood Drive

Burglary, Las Flores Avenue

Injury accident Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Criminal damage, Dana Drive

Criminal damage, Robert Road

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Harassment, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Florentine Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Robert Road

Criminal damage, Turret Circle

Domestic, Duke Drive

Non-injury accident, Loos Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, 2nd Street

Assault, Long Look Drive

Injury accident, Robert Road

Non-injury accident, Highway 89A

Burglary, Lakeshore Drive

Non-injury accident, Centre Court

Criminal damage, Robert Road

Non-injury accident, Spouse Drive

Criminal damage, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Spouse Drive

Burglary, Calle Santa Cruz

Injury accident, Robert Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Burglary, Lucky Draw Drive

Suspicious act, Market Street