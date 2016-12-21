Prescott Valley Police report: Dec. 21, 2016

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Robbery, Florentine Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Nace Lane
Criminal damage, Tonto Way
Injury accident, Highway 69
Theft, Stoneridge Drive
Injury accident, Highway 69
Harassment, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Theft, Truwood Drive
Burglary, Las Flores Avenue
Injury accident Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Criminal damage, Dana Drive
Criminal damage, Robert Road
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Harassment, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Florentine Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Robert Road
Criminal damage, Turret Circle
Domestic, Duke Drive
Non-injury accident, Loos Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, 2nd Street
Assault, Long Look Drive
Injury accident, Robert Road
Non-injury accident, Highway 89A
Burglary, Lakeshore Drive
Non-injury accident, Centre Court
Criminal damage, Robert Road
Non-injury accident, Spouse Drive
Criminal damage, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Spouse Drive
Burglary, Calle Santa Cruz
Injury accident, Robert Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Burglary, Lucky Draw Drive
Suspicious act, Market Street
