Prescott Valley Police report: Dec. 21, 2016

  • Originally Published: December 21, 2016 4:42 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Robbery, Florentine Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Nace Lane

    Criminal damage, Tonto Way

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Stoneridge Drive

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Theft, Truwood Drive

    Burglary, Las Flores Avenue

    Injury accident Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal damage, Dana Drive

    Criminal damage, Robert Road

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Florentine Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Robert Road

    Criminal damage, Turret Circle

    Domestic, Duke Drive

    Non-injury accident, Loos Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, 2nd Street

    Assault, Long Look Drive

    Injury accident, Robert Road

    Non-injury accident, Highway 89A

    Burglary, Lakeshore Drive

    Non-injury accident, Centre Court

    Criminal damage, Robert Road

    Non-injury accident, Spouse Drive

    Criminal damage, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Spouse Drive

    Burglary, Calle Santa Cruz

    Injury accident, Robert Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Burglary, Lucky Draw Drive

    Suspicious act, Market Street

