PV can find its party needs all in one place

The past 16 or 17 months since the One Stop Party Shop has been open it has had its fair share of good and bad days, said owner Dawn Reinhardt. Overall though, since the shop opened in August last year, there haven’t been a lot of people coming in, she said.

Those who do come in are always interesting and the store is starting to see some return customers, Reinhardt said, noting she loves all the people and children and making them happy when they come into the store and mention that Prescott Valley’s needed a party store for such a long time.

“It makes me feel good and the kids are so happy to get their balloons,” she said. “I do a lot of special orders for a lot of events in town, that’s been a lot of fun. Regulars come in, that always makes me happy.”

While the events people usually come in for are birthdays, anniversaries, goodbye and welcome back parties, the store does have quite a bit of the basics for Christmas parties, Reinhardt said. There’s tablecloths and holiday colors along with plates and holiday balloons, she said.

Customer Dan Weir called One Stop Party Shop the best place in the world after Disneyland, stating that he’s in the store all the time and loves everything about it.

“My wife has Alzheimer’s so I always stop to get a balloon when I go visit her,” he said, adding that he owners of the store are “really nice people. It’s hard nowadays to deal with nice people.”

Looking ahead to the next year and a half of business, Reinhardt said she’s hoping to get a lot more customers. Word of mouth would be really helpful,” she said.

“A lot of people spreading the word that we’re here,” Reinhardt said. “Wanting to keep us here.”