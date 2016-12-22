Rabid fox on Bloody Basin-area ranch results in dogs, horse being put down

BLOODY BASIN – A rabid fox that bit a horse on Dec. 2 resulted in the horse and two dogs being euthanized, said Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman.

A ranch hand told authorities that a “strange acting” fox came out of bushes and attacked a horse he was riding, D’Evelyn said.

The fox apparently bit the horse several times on the legs, D’Evelyn added.

The ranch hand called two nearby herding dogs, which killed the fox.

On Dec. 7, the state Health Department notified Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s animal control officers that the fox had tested positive for rabies.

Officers returned to the ranch to discuss the options for the animal involved, but the ranch hand told them he had traded the horse on Dec. 6 and did not know who had it.

The officers told the ranch hand that the dogs, which had not been vaccinated, could either be surrendered for a four-month observation period by a veterinarian or euthanized. The ranch owners agreed to have them euthanized.

The horse was located and, because it also had no vaccination history, it was put down.