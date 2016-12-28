Calm before the fitness storm

Islands Fitness is pretty quiet this time of year, said Fitness Coach and owner Gordon Barth, citing the reason being how everyone is putting off coming in and working out until after the first of the year. When January hits though, he’ll get a lot of people, he said.

“It’s their New Year’s Resolutions, they don’t want to start something like this right in the middle of a holiday,” Barth said, bringing up how losing weight and getting in shape is a popular goal for people heading into a New Year.

For those with that goal, Islands Fitness offers a circuit workout with hydraulic resistance training and aerobic exercise, cardio machines, classes and even personal training with Barth’s wife, Amy who is a certified personal trainer.

Even if they have that goal, there are a lot of people who come in to Islands Fitness with no clue how to work out as they’ve never done so before, Barth said, noting he’ll teach them how to go about the circuit workout so they can do it any time they want.



However, even if someone knows what they’re doing, there are those who lose motivation, Barth said. To counter that, he said he tries a lot of positive feedback such as telling them their doing a good job and encouraging to stick with it when they leave.

“I think they like to hear that positive thing, but if they don’t come through the door, there’s not a lot I can do,” Barth said. “If they come in and they just don’t show up again, there’s not a lot I can really do.”

Barth said he specializes in seniors, stating it’s something he wanted to do when he retired as a lot of them are trying to find alternatives to drugs and other natural ways to get healthy. So he helps them with healthy eating and exercise to change their lifestyle, he said.

As for the classes Islands Fitness offers, it helps people get their exercise in a social atmosphere, Barth said.

“A lot of people come to the same classes, so they motivate each other,” he said.

As a certified personal trainer, Amy said she’s had clients that have been with her for as long as 11 years. When they come to her for personal training, she has a one-on-one concentrated 50 minute session with them, she said.

“I interview them, why they’re hiring me, what they want to do, what is their goal, what is their weak point, what they want to improve,” Barth said, adding she helps them formulate an individual regimen as everyone is totally different. For strength training, “a majority of my clients are sort of weaker and older. They don’t need to bulk up, they want to strengthen their muscles and themselves entirely. Even though it’s not showing, the muscle grows. Bones get stronger. It’s important if you’re more than 50 years old to strength train.”

Barth said she has charts going back seven years that help people working with her show that they’re improving, even if they can’t see it, such as pointing out how a person is lifting 15 pounds presently compared to the five pounds they were lifting two years ago.

The two of them get feedback all the time, Gordon said, commenting that people will tell them they can do things that they were unable to do before.

“There’s people coming in with canes and within about a month, they don’t have a cane anymore,” he said. “People afraid of falling and once they build their strength and balance … they have more confidence in themselves.”