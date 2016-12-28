Cooking with Diane: Treats for New Year’s parties

It is said that eating black-eyed peas for New Year’s will bring you prosperity for the coming year. So here are a couple of tasty appetizers for you to try for your New Year’s Eve parties.



Black-Eyed Pea Salsa

½ cup long grain rice

1 cup water

1 tomato bullion cube

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 can black-eyed peas (drained and rinsed)

1 can tomatoes with green chilies,

1 can green chilies

Cook rice as directed.

In a sauce pan add black-eyed peas, tomatoes, chilies, garlic, and rice, stir until heated through. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

Olive Balls

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese

1 7-ounce jar of large pimento olives

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

1½ cups finely chopped pecans

In a bowl mix cream cheese and seasoned salt, and 1 tablespoon olive juice, then put into the refrigerator for an hour.

Then pack cheese around each olive, and roll in pecans.

Put back into fridge until ready to serve. Cut each olive in half with cut side up on serving plate. Happy New Year!