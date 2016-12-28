Editorial: Lawmakers make children pay the price

One of my all-time favorite television shows is “The West Wing.” In one episode, Six Meetings Before Lunch, Sam Seaborn makes both of these statements:

“… Education is the silver bullet. Education is everything. We don’t need little changes, we need gigantic, monumental changes. Schools should be palaces. The competition for the best teachers should be fierce. They should be making six-figure salaries. Schools should be incredibly expensive for government and absolutely free of charge to its citizens, just like national defense. That’s my position. I just haven’t figured out how to do it yet.”

And then this:

“Public education has been a public policy disaster for 40 years. Having spent around $4 trillion dollars on public schools since 1965, the result has been a steady and inexorable decline in every measurable standard of student performance, to say nothing of health and safety.

“But don’t worry about it, because the U.S. House of Representatives is on the case. I feel better already.”

I think most Americans recognize the value of a quality education system, that it can lower crime rates and improve our economy and standard of living if it is done right.

In Arizona, our lawmakers are trying to do that on the cheap. Humboldt Unified School District reported this month that the state has taken $2.3 million from its capital improvement fund, leaving them with only $300,000.

Chino Valley Unified School District is getting about the same amount, Superintendent John Scholl said.

“We’ve been losing, for the past several years, about 85 percent of our budget,” Scholl said. “We’re scrambling to do capital projects.”

The capital improvement budget is for any long-term expense that goes beyond just building more classrooms and making repairs.

“That’s the same money we’re using to buy buses, so we’re not buying buses a whole lot,” Scholl said. “Same money we use to buy text books. For us to … do one subject, say math or social studies, it’s about $250,000. We only get $300,000, so we haven’t been buying text books.”

The capital budget pays for all the educational tools in a classroom, Scholl said. He said it, and teachers’ salaries, are the two biggest shortfalls school districts face.

“We’re being cut more than charter schools, we’re being cut more than smaller schools,” Scholl said. “From our size up, that’s where the cuts are taking place.”

Perhaps Sam Seaborn, or more accurately the show’s writer, Aaron Sorkin, was right. To fix education you need to do much more than just throw a lot of money at the problem.

However, it’s very unlikely that you will fix education by starving the beast, which seems to be the intention of the Arizona legislature.

If education is a silver bullet that can fix so many of society’s ills when it’s strong, what is going to happen to our society when our legislators continues to neglect our public school children?

It is a shame that children must pay the price for lawmakers who are pushing an ideology that private is always better than public. But it’s not just the children who will pay. Our whole society depends on it.

The jobs of the future are going to require a strong education. They will be in robotics and cybersecurity.

We have enough data now on private and charter schools to know they alone are not going to improve the quality of education in this country. Still, we have some lawmakers who seem to think if they bankrupt public education, then private will fill the void.

Unfortunately, until voters send a message that philosophy is unacceptable, it’s likely going to continue.

The state needs a long-term solution to its education funding problem, not stop-gap measures such as Proposition 123 last May. It won’t happen until the voters demand it.

