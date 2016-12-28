HUSD Governing Board approves special hire

While he said he fully supported the idea of Humboldt Unified School District hiring a student information integrity specialist, Governing Board Member Gary Hicks said he did not like the reason necessitating the position: changing the calculation of budget limits to current year funding. It didn’t work in the 1960s and 1970s and won’t work now, he said, noting it will create more problems financially for school districts.

“If you don’t get your estimates right, you’re going to lose your shirts in this thing and it’s going to double the workload on the business end of it,” Hicks said. “I totally support the idea of adding the individual, because you need that, but I’m just amazed at how stupid some of these ideas are that they have.”

Historically, school districts have had budget limits calculated by using the average student attendance of the first 100 days, but in 2015, the regular legislature changed the calculation to current year funding, said HUSD Financial Advisor Cynthia Windham.

There are challenges that come with current year funding, such as school districts having to estimate the student count upon which it will base its budget and property tax rates, Windham said noting that said estimation is critical so the average daily membership of special education and English language learners are given significant attention.

“If we estimate our counts conservatively, we would result in insufficient revenues if the actual number of students is greater than the estimate,” she said. “Overtly optimistic estimated counts may result in revenues in excess of actual student need, results in over expenditures in budgets.”

Humboldt Unified School District is currently operating under an exemption for one year, where the base support level for next year will be based on the sum of preschool students with disabilities as well as the kindergarten through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade average daily membership, Windham said. However, since the district’s budget is so heavily dependent on accurate accounting of student attendance, along with the state transitioning to current year funding, hiring a student information specialist was recommended, she said.

The position focuses on real time implications of enrollment and the effect of the current year funding of budgets, Windham said, adding that the salary is $24,000 per year plus benefits depending on experience.

Echoing Hicks, Governing Board Member Richard Adler agreed that the position is an essential one, also stating that the changes to how the budgets are calculated has unintended consequences. For one, it will force the business department to have more work as it has to keep track of the critical numbers that the district bases everything it does on, he said.

When it comes to calculating budgets by current year funding, HUSD will have to rely on the numbers that it’s given concerning whether or not all the students are accounted for, Windham said.

“We don’t have the luxury to wait and reconcile after the end of the year,” she said. “When we did our revision, we revised the current year by $20,000 because there were some students they found to our benefit. We have to know that our data’s being received and it’s being calculated and we are getting every student.”