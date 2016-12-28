Letter: Going where the news is

Editor:

The front page of your Dec. 14 paper has the headline, “Suspect caught after bank robberies.” It also has the headline of, “’Tis the season for stealing holiday gifts.”

It would appear from these that you folks are very sensitive to people stealing, yet I see nothing in your paper about the people voting for the opportunity to steal one-third of the value kept in the banks or bonds!

This vote gave me the opportunity to “steal” a good chunk of value from those who have their money in those banks or bonds.

Why do you only report on the visible thefts and not those subtle insidious thefts?

Your editorial titled, “Give me an assault rifle with that pizza,” explores the fact that people are getting their news from the Internet for their information? Could it be that the mainstream media is not doing its job and people realize something is missing and are looking for any alternatives to get information?

I used to buy shoes at a store in our mall. That store stopped carrying the shoes I wanted (it subsequently went out of business) so I started going to Amazon and ordering my shoes. Not because I did not want to buy them local, but I could not find what I wanted here in town! People do not just decide to go elsewhere to get what they want, if they cannot get it locally they will definitely start looking for alternatives.

If we as a society keep giving people “Pablum” they will keep looking for alternatives and in the meantime their understanding of what is really going on will diminish. This is where the movie, “Idiocracy” comes in, these are not necessarily dumb people but they have been fed so much dumbed down news they do not know what to believe. Why they may even decide that since Gatorade electrolytes are good for people their food would grow better if they watered the plants with Gatorade. Watch the movie, it may seem dumb to you but it has a very smart point to make!

Jay P. Hingst

Prescott Valley