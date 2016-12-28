Letter: Not quite right

Editor:

I read with interest the article by Jason Wheeler “State AG: PV Police Chief Didn’t break Law!” (PV Tribune 12-21-16). As a matter of record, I spoke to a staff attorney on the ruling when he called me at home.

Chief Jarrell was quoted as saying; “They have determined that none of the allegations could be substantiated and they have closed the inquiry on the matter.” That is not the case per the AG attorney. Chief Jarrell did break ARS 9-500.14 by speaking against the “challengers” to the seated council members but per the ruling; this did not rise to the level where the state would levy fines or penalties and the case was closed.

In this politically charged world filled with distrust and anger, public employees should, in my opinion, not be making public statements in support or condemnation of people in the political arena.

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley