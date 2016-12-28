People & Places: Discovering his aunt’s old love letters

As the executor of his late aunt’s will, 80-year-old Prescott Valley resident Paul Gersper said he discovered boxes of love letters after she died. These letters were written on all different kinds of media, such as factory time cards and invoices, he said, stating his uncle was in charge of the supply tool room and when his aunt came down to get supplies, that’s where the two met.

Gersper, a retired University of California professor who left because of a heart attack, he decided to spend the rest of his life writing essays. Gersper said it was these love letters that inspired him to write a novel, noting that inspiration can come from anywhere.

“You can’t really control it. It just takes over your life,” he said, mentioning that he was in the middle of getting his first two books of essays written when it came up. “That’s what it did with me. That’s five years ago.”

The main challenge in writing the book was to stay with it because there were lots of other things he had to do, such as get back to those essays, Gersper said. However, not only did the book take off, but he has a good editor, he said.

With it being based on a true story, Gersper said his main purpose for writing the book was since his aunt and uncle were in such a fabulous marriage, he hopes it inspires people to get married forever when they do tie the knot.

Though he had never written a novel before, Gersper said he had writing experience going into the project as he had written scientific and newspaper articles as well as chapters in books. Yet, with everyone telling him that writing a novel was so different, it gave him some doubts, he said.

Gersper said he put those doubts aside, which is his advice to others who are in the middle of their own projects and have similar doubts.

“Write, don’t worry about any doubts. I run into people all the time who have already written some things and don’t know what to do with it. I always encourage people to write. Write letters to the editor, you don’t have to be experienced in that … don’t worry about the grammar don’t worry about anything,” he said, also commenting that he was able to do this at 80 years old. “A lot of people will not do it because of their age. They put up roadblocks that do not need to be there. They’re self-imposed.”

The book has taken off and is predicted to be a big seller, Gersper said. The editor has also asked him to write a companion book and the publisher wants a different companion book as well, he said.