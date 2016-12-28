PV residents offer town resolutions for 2017

Manufacturing runs businesses, said Prescott Valley resident Patrick Burdell, stating that if a town only has retail businesses, it doesn’t have any of the jobs that create more sales tax, nor does it have the jobs that pays for better housing.

As such, if he could give the Town of Prescott Valley a New Year’s resolution, it would be to have more manufacturing jobs in town, Burdell said.

“Without manufacturing, basically, we’re a dead town,” he said, noting the manufacturing businesses on Santa Fe Loop and off Second Street. “That’s about it. We’ve got plenty of land here. Source them out, get some manufacturing jobs here.”

Burdell wasn’t the only Prescott Valley resident to suggest a resolution for the town.

Joe and Debbie Barilla said they recently moved to the area and while they said it’s a very nice town, what they’d like to see are more restaurants. There may be a number of quick fix restaurants, such as IHOP, but the town could use more that deal in ethnic cuisine, Joe said, with Debbie adding that there are a lot in Prescott but not that many in Prescott Valley.

Other residents would like to see the Prescott Valley Police Department have a larger presence with more control. Tom Leftwich said he’d like to see more control on Highway 69 for speeding.

“Nobody abides by the speed limit,” he said. “It’s dangerous, it’s not enforced, wherever it’s posed 50 or 55, people do 65, he said. “Proof is all the wrecks that happen.”

Julian Henson also said he’d like there to be a stricter police force with a larger presence. Working at the Circle K on Robert Road, he’s seen a lot of things that have taken place including car thefts and the store itself getting robbed, he said.

“It was just due to a smaller police presence,” Henson said. “I remember I used to see them a lot.”