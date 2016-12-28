Top Prescott Valley stories for 2016

Chino Valley's Top 12
- Limiting marijuana facilities
- Council praying to Jesus
- Lease for equestrian facility
- Former member sues council
- Town names the horses
- Aquatics Center ready to open
- Reward in animal shootings
- New leader at Del Rio
- $1.3M short for projects
- Council agrees to racing lease
- Soccer Capital of Arizona
- Builder given 2% tax relief
A look at the top Prescott Valley stories from each month during 2016.
Click the headline links below to view the original story:
January
Council plans to spend $90,000 for public art (on heels of sales tax hike)
February
Prescott Valley closes Fain Park
March
Petition drive aims to limit future tax hikes in Prescott Valley
April
Professional sports returns to the Event Center
May
Town of Prescott Valley vs. Franklin Phonetic School
June
County close to fixing ‘moonscape’ on Viewpoint Drive
July
Help wanted: District struggles to hire teachers
August
PV Councilman wants to fire police chief - Upset over election comments
September
Bill Fain: 1938-2016 - ‘Most important man in PV history’ dies
October
PV Council may give itself 42 percent raise
November
Investigation uncovers sex trafficking in Quailwood
December
’Tis the season for stealing holiday gifts - packages and mail stolen
