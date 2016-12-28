Top Prescott Valley stories for 2016

A look at the top local stories from each month during 2016.

By Jason Wheeler

  • Originally Published: December 28, 2016 5:49 a.m.

    A look at the top Prescott Valley stories from each month during 2016.

    Click the headline links below to view the original story:

    January

    Council plans to spend $90,000 for public art (on heels of sales tax hike)

    February

    Prescott Valley closes Fain Park

    March

    Petition drive aims to limit future tax hikes in Prescott Valley

    April

    Professional sports returns to the Event Center

    May

    Town of Prescott Valley vs. Franklin Phonetic School

    June

    County close to fixing ‘moonscape’ on Viewpoint Drive

    July

    Help wanted: District struggles to hire teachers

    August

    PV Councilman wants to fire police chief - Upset over election comments

    September

    Bill Fain: 1938-2016 - ‘Most important man in PV history’ dies

    October

    PV Council may give itself 42 percent raise

    November

    Investigation uncovers sex trafficking in Quailwood

    December

    ’Tis the season for stealing holiday gifts - packages and mail stolen

