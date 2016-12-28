Top Prescott Valley stories for 2016

Chino Valley's Top 12 Limiting marijuana facilities

Council praying to Jesus

Lease for equestrian facility

Former member sues council

Town names the horses

Aquatics Center ready to open

Reward in animal shootings

New leader at Del Rio

$1.3M short for projects

Council agrees to racing lease

Soccer Capital of Arizona

Builder given 2% tax relief Click to view Chino Valley's Top Stories of 2016

A look at the top Prescott Valley stories from each month during 2016.

Click the headline links below to view the original story:

January

Council plans to spend $90,000 for public art (on heels of sales tax hike)

February

Prescott Valley closes Fain Park

March

Petition drive aims to limit future tax hikes in Prescott Valley

April

Professional sports returns to the Event Center

May

Town of Prescott Valley vs. Franklin Phonetic School

June

County close to fixing ‘moonscape’ on Viewpoint Drive

July

Help wanted: District struggles to hire teachers

August

PV Councilman wants to fire police chief - Upset over election comments

September

Bill Fain: 1938-2016 - ‘Most important man in PV history’ dies

October

PV Council may give itself 42 percent raise

November

Investigation uncovers sex trafficking in Quailwood

December

’Tis the season for stealing holiday gifts - packages and mail stolen