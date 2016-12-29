HUSD Student of the week, Dec. 28, 2016

Lake Valley Elementary School has selected third grade student, Roni Braden, as the student of the week. Roni is a very sweet girl and an extremely hard worker. She is always polite and courteous with adults, as well as her peers. She is a friend to everyone and always has a smile on her face. Roni also has tremendous school spirit and goes ‘all out’ on Spirit Days. She is a true pleasure to be around and is one of those students everyone enjoys being around. She truly makes a positive difference here at Lake Valley!

Aimee Fleming

Principal