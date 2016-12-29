Prescott Valley births, Dec. 28, 2016

Skyler Reuben Schaffer, a 9 lbs., 5 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Johanna and Reuben Schaffer of Prescott Valley.

Hansel Rachel Suarez, a 7 lbs., 7 oz. girl was born Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rosalba Ovalles Alvarez and Octavio Ernesto Suarez of Prescott Valley.

Hamilton Mercer Wright VIII, a 9 lbs., 2 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Kari Jean and Hamilton Wright VII of Prescott Valley.

Jackson Salvatore Lee Zuppa, a 6 lbs., 6 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Nov . 22, 2106, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jade Newell and Victor Zuppa of Prescott Valley.