PV Town Council approves grant renewal

One year ago the Prescott Valley Police Department hired a part-time crime victims advocate using money from a grant supplied by the Arizona Department of Public Safety through the Office for Victims of Crime, said PVPD Chief Bryan Jarrell at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“We have a crime victims advocate in our domestic violence unit who deals with all the victims of domestic violence,” Jarrell said.

“What this position does is they deal with the victims of all other crime and what his responsibility is to contact the victims, let them know what resources are available to them, keeps them up to date on their court cases or the progress of their case or things like that.”

This position is another avenue for PVPD to maintain its relationship with the community as well as make sure those dealing with the effects of crime know the department cares, he said, later adding it helps with keeping in touch.

The grant was a two-year award and was up for renewal as it went onto its second year, Jarrell said, also beginning a new request on an award for one year.

Both awards expire at the same time and with cooperation of town administration, the two grants will be combined when that happens so the person who has the job will be working full time, he said.

Further, the town matches the grant for 20 percent, Jarrell said.

Councilmember Michael Whiting said he was anticipating when the position becomes full time.

“We’ll look forward to it for sure,” he said.

Jarrell also presented another grant from Arizona DPS for $1,500 in emergency money meant to be used to provide repairs for those who cannot afford them, such as those dealing with elder abuse, survivors of homicide or the effects of bank robberies or assaults, he said.

“If there’s damages to property that needs to be repaired and fix and they can’t afford it, this emergency grant will cover those repairs for them,” Jarrell said.

The council approved all three grants unanimously.